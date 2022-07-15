Steven Randolph Byars, 79, died peacefully at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Steve was born to Preston and Ione Byars in Beatrice, Nebraska on November 17, 1942. He graduated from Beatrice Senior High School in 1960. He completed both his Bachelor of Science in Medicine and his M.D. degree from the University of Nebraska.

Steve served as a General Medicine Officer in the United States Navy from 1969-1971. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1975. He spent a year as Fellow in Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Arizona Medical Center in Tucson.

Dr. Byars maintained ophthalmology practices in Independence, Kansas City, Warrensburg, and Sedalia, Missouri. He served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology and Chief of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Nebraska State Senator, Dennis Byars. He is survived by his wife, Donna Byars of Lee’s Summit, MO; son, Dr. Michael (Lundy), parents of grandchildren, Daley and Cal of Kansas City, MO; and son, Andrew Byars of Lee’s Summit, MO; his brother Rev. Ronald (Susan) Byars, Ph.D. of Lexington, KY; his sister-in-law Janet Byars of Beatrice, Nebraska; and his nephews Steven Byars, Matthew Byars, Mark Byars, Jon Byars and their families.

Steve was a quiet individual of exceptional focus and dry wit. He enjoyed a successful career, spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks and reading mystery novels. He relished the company of his pet dogs, but most of all, time with his two grandchildren. His competitive nature made him a loyal yet pessimistic local sports fan, but nothing surpassed his devotion to Nebraska Cornhusker football.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, MO. A private family interment with military honors will be held in Beatrice, Nebraska at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve’s honor to the University of Nebraska Foundation: Parkinson’s Disease Research and Education Fund. More information can be found on the Speaks Chapel website. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)