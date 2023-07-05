Steven D. Whitmore, 64

Steven D. Whitmore, 64 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, June 30, 2023. He was born on Wednesday, September 10, 1958 in Beatrice to Clifford “Skip” and Judy (Lawson) Whitmore. Steve graduated from Beatrice High School in 1977. He married Kathy Scheideler in October of 1987 and they later divorced. Steve was in installation management for many years at Store Kraft until their closing and currently at ACI. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 in Beatrice. Steve enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, helping with and attending races and especially time with family and friends.

Steve is survived by his sons, Andrew and significant other Shelby Shinn, Aaron and significant other Tiffany Hall, both of Fairbury; mother, Judy Nickels of DeWitt; siblings, Tim Whitmore and wife Debbie of Sedalia, Missouri, Rayetta Fink and husband Lyle, Randy Whitmore and wife Arcadia, both of DeWitt, Karla Stansberry and husband Butch of Greenville, South Carolina, Crystal Corey and husband Doug of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and step father, Jerry Nickels.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, July 7, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 AM to 5 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.