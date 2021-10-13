Steven G. “Steve” Morehead

Steven G. “Steve” Morehead, 69, of Blue Springs, passed away Monday afternoon, October 11, 2021 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on November 14, 1951 in Pawnee City to William and Verna (Stake) Morehead. Steve married Carrol Hearn on February 16, 1991 in Burchard. In his younger years he enjoyed training and riding horses, as well as giving horseback tours through the Garden of the Gods in Colorado. Steve was a gifted artist and welder for over four decades. After retiring he enjoyed spending time outdoors with a large garden and mowing lawns. He also enjoyed watching Westerns and playing with the many dogs he had over the years.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Carrol Morehead of Blue Springs; son, Steven Morehead II and partner Daniel Relix of Plano, TX; daughter, Crystal (Guillmermo) Francisco of Lincoln; grandchildren, Lorenzo, Fay-Ana, and Valeria; mother, Verna Morehead of Plano, TX; sister, Christina Bjorlo of Plano, TX; nieces, Kristin Bjorlo of Plano, TX and Birgitte (Rune) Olsen of Heggedal, Norway; step-children, Linda (Roy) Claycamp of Cabool, MO, Tammy Weimers of Gardner, KS, Kristy (Kent) Fournier of Hamburg, NY, and Brad (Mary Ellen) Kirkbride of Pretty Prairie, KS; aunt, Jackie Stake of Beatrice; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill'' Morehead and brother-in-law, Magne Bjorlo.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Family will meet and greet relatives and friends Friday, October 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Private inurnment of the cremains will be at the Burchard Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.