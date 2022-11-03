Steven Pyle

Steven Edwin Pyle
Steven Edwin Pyle passed away surrounded by family in Ashland on Monday, October 24th at the age of 66. Steve was born on June 7, 1956 to Duane and Dorothy Pyle in Beatrice. Steve enjoyed camping with his family and friends and frequented many of the lakes and camping sites in southeast Nebraska. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed buying, trading and shooting various guns, pistols, rifles and shotguns. Steve worked at many jobs but most enjoyed his time as a med aid at the Beatrice State Developmental Center in Beatrice.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Dorothy Pyle, brothers Harold and Dale Pyle. He will be deeply missed by his sisters Shirley (Norm) Fritz of Falls City, Sandi (Gary) Gridley of Lincoln, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wymore Church of Christ, 618 West "M" Street, Wymore. Memorials will be given to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.