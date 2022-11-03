Steven Pyle

Steven Edwin Pyle passed away surrounded by family in Ashland on Monday, October 24th at the age of 66. Steve was born on June 7, 1956 to Duane and Dorothy Pyle in Beatrice. Steve enjoyed camping with his family and friends and frequented many of the lakes and camping sites in southeast Nebraska. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed buying, trading and shooting various guns, pistols, rifles and shotguns. Steve worked at many jobs but most enjoyed his time as a med aid at the Beatrice State Developmental Center in Beatrice.