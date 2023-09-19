Sue Ann Morris, age 73 of Wymore passed away peacefully on September 16, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on December 3, 1949 in Liberal, Kansas to Omer and Etta Marie (Orr) Hull. Sue graduated from Liberal High School and worked as a CNA at the Tri County Manor in Horton, Kansas and then as a housekeeper at Prairie Band Casino. She married Donald Devinney and to this union sons Kelly and Jacob were born. They divorced and she was united in marriage to Larry Leck and Deanna and Kirk were born to this union. After their divorce she married Roger Morris. The two lived in Arkansas until Roger’s death in 2018. Sue then moved to Wymore to be close to her family. She was a simple woman who enjoyed sewing, gardening, and reading. Her hobby was watching hummingbirds and collecting hummingbird figurines.

Survivors include her children, Kelly (Sonya) Devinney of Merkel, TX, Jacob (Nicole) Devinney of Pleasanton, CA, Deanna (Joe) McAllister of Holton, KS, and Kirk Leck of St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Skyler, Kody, Makenzie, Heather, Bentley, Manuel, Cyrus, Soraya, Haley, and Jenna; great granddaughter, Presley Kate; sisters, Betty Wright, Jeannie Kolb, and Grace Parker; brothers, James and Eddie Hull; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roger.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home and will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Valley Community Action Grandparent Program with the funeral home in charge.

We encourage those who had the pleasure of knowing Sue to share memories and upload photos to Sue’s memorial page at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.