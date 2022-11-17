Sue McMillan passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022, at the age of 74. Sue was born Jan. 28, 1948, to Lester and Mildred (Knecht) Guenther in Beatrice. After graduating from Beatrice High School in 1966, she attended the University of Tulsa for two years. In 1969, she married Dean Spilker; they lived on a farm in DeWitt and had two children, Dena and Nate. In 1982, Sue completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After Dean's passing in 1988, Sue continued her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then earned a Master of Education from Doane University. She was a beloved English teacher at Tri County Public School for fifteen years before retiring. In 1994, she married Roger McMillan; they resided on the farm in DeWitt, moved to Kimberling City, Mo., in 2004, and returned to Nebraska, living in Clatonia since 2014.