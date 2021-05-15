Susan Cheryl Carpenter, 71, of Idle, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born November 24, 1949 in Odell to Harold “Bud” and Virginia (Vaughn) Lottman. She graduated from Diller High School in 1968 then attended Lincoln School of Commerce. Susan married Robert Carpenter on May 17, 1969 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. To this marriage three children were born, Jason, Zachary, and Linsey. She worked for Bagby Travel for a short time and then for Beatrice National Bank until 1979, when she stayed home to raise her children. In 1990, she went back to work and was the office manager for Gage County Medical until she retired. Susan was a member of Ellis United Methodist Church where she was very involved with the youth group and was the Church Treasurer. She loved playing golf, tending her garden and flowers, traveling, spending time with friends and her Sunday afternoon club. Susan loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.