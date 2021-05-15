Susan Cheryl Carpenter
Susan Cheryl Carpenter, 71, of Idle, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born November 24, 1949 in Odell to Harold “Bud” and Virginia (Vaughn) Lottman. She graduated from Diller High School in 1968 then attended Lincoln School of Commerce. Susan married Robert Carpenter on May 17, 1969 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. To this marriage three children were born, Jason, Zachary, and Linsey. She worked for Bagby Travel for a short time and then for Beatrice National Bank until 1979, when she stayed home to raise her children. In 1990, she went back to work and was the office manager for Gage County Medical until she retired. Susan was a member of Ellis United Methodist Church where she was very involved with the youth group and was the Church Treasurer. She loved playing golf, tending her garden and flowers, traveling, spending time with friends and her Sunday afternoon club. Susan loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Robert of Diller; sons, Jason Carpenter and wife Dawn, Zachary Carpenter and wife Holly, all of Beatrice; daughter, Linsey Gronewold and husband Josh of Pickrell; grandchildren, Jacob & Kaylee Carpenter, Braedyn & Azlyn Carpenter, all of Beatrice, Sadie, Devyn and Beau Gronewold of Pickrell; brothers, David Lottman and wife Leana, Douglas Lottman and wife Cindy, all of Diller; brother-in-law, Tom Carpenter and wife Joyce of Diller; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold, and Virginia Lottman; parents-in-law, Frank and Faye Carpenter; nephew, Ron Walker.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. Visitation will be 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary with the family greeting friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. Memorials are suggested to Ellis United Methodist Church with the mortuary in charge. A private family burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery, Diller at a later date. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.