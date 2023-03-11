Susan K. Zimmerman, 68

Susan K. Zimmerman, 68, of Beatrice, walked into the afterlife on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born on May 13, 1954 in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1972. She gave birth to her son, Jamie Yott in 1974. Sue loved creating floral arrangements and brought joy to many with her artful creations. She was a proud Native American from the Potawatomi Tribe located in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Susan had many jobs throughout her life, including her most notable supervisory position at Sunmart in Beatrice. She married Elmer Zimmerman on June 25, 1979. Sue enjoyed working on puzzles, feeding and watching wildlife, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Jamie L. Yott of Lincoln; sister, Barbara Baumfalk of Beatrice; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas L., Jr. and Helen (Harms) Yott; her husband, Elmer Zimmerman, who died on March 11, 2009; brother, Thomas Yott II; brother-in-law, Dennis Baumfalk; paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 P.M. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.