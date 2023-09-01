Tami Jo Helmick, born on August 9, 1976, in Beatrice, Nebraska, will forever be remembered as a compassionate soul who lived her life with dedication and resilience. A registered nurse by profession and a beacon of support to countless individuals, Tami spent 15 fulfilling years in a career that perfectly encapsulated her caring nature. True to the words of Maya Angelou, Tami believed that “As a nurse, we have the opportunity to heal the heart, mind, soul, and body of our patients, their families, and ourselves. They may forget your name, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” She was a 1995 graduate of Beatrice High School and obtained her LPN from SCC and RN from Cloud County Community College. Tami was highly respected in her field, always going an extra mile for her patients and grooming newer nurses to become better. She worked as an ICU Nurse at Beatrice Community Hospital, PCU Nurse at Bryan West, and most recently in the Cardiac Care Unit at UNMC.

Tami’s love for her children, Chance and Kaylee, was unrivalled. She was also thrilled about becoming a grandmother in November. Despite her career demands, Tami found joy in the simplest of things. Whether it was volunteering as a nurse for the Cornhusker State Games, hanging by the pool or lake, indulging in a manicure and pedicure session with Kaylee and Izzy, chatting on the phone with friends, or simply taking a nap, Tami embraced the beauty in everyday life.

Tami is survived by her children, Chance Helmick and wife Delaney of Helena, Montana and Kaylee Helmink of Lincoln; fiancé, Sam Boutdy and his daughters Madalyn and Isabelle; 1 grandchild on the way; parents, Jay and Marilyn McKernan; brother, Jerry McKernan and wife, Wendy; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; her beloved dog, Remi; and a host of extended family and friends. Tami was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Eunice McKernan, and Gerald and Joan Mailahn; and uncle, Jeff Baxa.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler and Jon Palmquist officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. A family prayer service will begin at 9:45 AM. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice on Monday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation Patient Hardship Fund and Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund with the funeral home in charge.

We encourage those who had the pleasure of knowing Tami to share their memories and upload photos to her memorial page at www.ghchapel.com. Let’s keep her spirit alive by celebrating the life she lived and the love she shared.

These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.