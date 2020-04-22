Tammie J. Nieman
Tammie J. Nieman 59, Milford, passed away Monday, April 20, surrounded by family. Born, September 23, 1960, Fairbury. 1978 graduate, Fairbury High School. On December 14, 1985, she married Rudolph L. Nieman at Zion Lutheran Church. Tammie was a great cook and was employed with the Milford Public School District where she was the Head Cook from 1996-02. She furthered her employment by becoming the Head Cook at Fredstrom Elementary in Lincoln from 2002-14. Tammie was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Rural Lincoln.
Survivors include her husband, Rudolph “Rudy” Nieman, Jr., Milford; son, Justin Nieman, Pleasant Dale and fiancé, Megan Kempf, daughter, Taylor Nieman, Lincoln; mother, Barbara Siebe, Beatrice; brothers, sisters-in-law, Greg and Colleen Siebe, Beatrice, Michael Siebe, and Mitchell and Julie Siebe, all of Fairbury.
Visitation Wednesday, April 22, from 2-8:00 p.m. Lauber Funeral Home, Milford, with family receiving relatives, friends 6-8:00 p.m. A family graveside will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Rural Lincoln. Memorials directed in care of the family for later designation.
