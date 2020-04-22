Tammie J. Nieman 59, Milford, passed away Monday, April 20, surrounded by family. Born, September 23, 1960, Fairbury. 1978 graduate, Fairbury High School. On December 14, 1985, she married Rudolph L. Nieman at Zion Lutheran Church. Tammie was a great cook and was employed with the Milford Public School District where she was the Head Cook from 1996-02. She furthered her employment by becoming the Head Cook at Fredstrom Elementary in Lincoln from 2002-14. Tammie was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Rural Lincoln.