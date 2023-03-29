Tammy Jo Schmit, 63

Tammy Jo Schmit, 63 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Beatrice Health and Rehab on Saturday afternoon, March 25, 2023. She was born on May 5, 1959 in Lincoln, NE to Glen and Claye (Hoatson) Bence and lived in Beatrice most of her life. Tammy and Gail Schmit were married on July 21, 1984. She was a care giver at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for over 30 years. Tammy enjoyed playing pool, crocheting, fishing and collected snowmen and angels. She especially enjoyed her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Gail; her mother Claye Ann Bence of Blue Springs; children Hillary (Andrew Gill) Christ, and Justin (Jade) Schmit, all of Fairbury; 5 grandchildren Madison, Chloe and Hailey Christ, Adam Gill, and Dean Schmit; siblings Michael L. (Anita) Bence of Kansas City, John A. (Ann) Bence of Beatrice, Denise (Tony) Shepardson of Wymore, and Deanna (Greg) Hill of Creston, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Tammy was preceded in death by her father Glen Ray Bence.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Chaplin Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment of her ashes will be held at a later date. Public visitation will be held from noon-8:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 PM. A memorial has been established to the family with the funeral home in charge. To view additional service information, leave a memory, and for available Livestreams, visit www.ghchapel.com.

