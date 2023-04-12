Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Chaplin Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment of her ashes will be held at a later date. Public visitation will be held from noon-8:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 PM. A memorial has been established to the family with the funeral home in charge. To view additional service information, leave a memory, and for available Livestreams, visit www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.