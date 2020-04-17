Teda Beran

Private graveside services (due to the recent pandemic situation) will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. At the family's request, please bring your own pen to sign the register book at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designations. Cards may be sent to Bob and Joyce Jurgens at 2301 Grant Street; Beatrice, NE 68310 www.foxfuneralhome.net