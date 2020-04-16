Teda Beran

Teda Jurgens Beran, 93, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1927 at rural Filley, and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell by Rev. Reents. She graduated from Filley High School in 1944. She was married to Virgil Jurgens in 1945. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary and special education from the University of Nebraska in 1974. She taught in rural schools near Pickrell, Filley and Beatrice for several years and had been a private tutor. She worked at the Martin Luther Home in Beatrice for 13 years, retiring in 1976. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and had been an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was also a member of BARTA, was a volunteer at the Bargain Box, and a member of the Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Auxiliary all of Beatrice. Her hobbies include playing cards, board games, bowling, Happy Hour and collecting cardinals. She also enjoyed spending family time with her kids and grandkids. At one point, all three of her sons played baseball on the same town team and her older son, Dale, was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame