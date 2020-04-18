Teda Beran

Teda Jurgens Beran
Teda Jurgens Beran, 93, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1927 at rural Filley, and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell by Rev. Reents. She graduated from Filley High School in 1944. She was married to Virgil Jurgens in 1945. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary and special education from the University of Nebraska in 1974. She taught in rural schools near Pickrell, Filley and Beatrice for several years and had been a private tutor. She worked at the Martin Luther Home in Beatrice for 13 years, retiring in 1976. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and had been an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was also a member of BARTA, was a volunteer at the Bargain Box, and a member of the Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Auxiliary all of Beatrice. Her hobbies include playing cards, board games, bowling, Happy Hour and collecting cardinals. She also enjoyed spending family time with her kids and grandkids. At one point, all three of her sons played baseball on the same town team and her older son, Dale, was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
Survivors include her son, Robert (Joyce) Jurgens of Beatrice; two daughters, Karen Jurgens of Endicott, Doris (Ernest) Kerr of Beatrice; step-son, Fred (Mona) Grabher of Omaha; step-son-in-law, Brad Tennant of Beatrice; daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Shotkoski-Jurgens of Blue Springs and Pam Miller of DeWitt; 11 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Linda) Jurgens of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Wilfred (Melva) Jurgens of Beatrice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thee T. and Marie Leners Jurgens; first husband, Virgil Jurgens; second husband, Loren Beran; sons, Dennis and Dale Jurgens; step-daughter, Peggy Tennant; sisters, Elsie Ottersberg, Joan Gartner and Marie Meints; brothers-in-law, John Ottersberg, Harry Gartner, Elmer Meints, Clarence “Red” Whitmer, John Adams, Ray Jurgens, Marvin Paben and Arnold Parde; sisters-in-law, Verna Jurgens and Alvera Paben.
Private graveside services (due to the recent pandemic situation) will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. At the family's request, please bring your own pen to sign the register book at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designations. Cards may be sent to Bob and Joyce Jurgens at 2301 Grant Street; Beatrice, NE 68310 www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
