Teresa Brethouwer

Teresa Fay Brethouwer went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 5 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Fairbury on March 16, 1956, to Helen (French) and Marvin Lofing and grew up on a farm near Diller, and later in Fairbury. She attended Concordia High School, Seward and was a graduate of St. Paul Lutheran High School, Concordia, MO in 1974. On August 6, 1983, she was united in marriage to Terry R. Brethouwer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and served on several boards and committees at the church. She also served on the St. Paul School board and headed the annual church turkey supper for many years. As a young mother, Teresa lovingly cared for children in her home. She served as a caregiver at Mosaic/Beatrice, and most recently at Home Instead. She was a faithful supporter of Lutheran Education and St. Paul Lutheran School. Most of all she was a servant, saw the needs of others, and did her best to help. Her unconditional love, happy disposition, and glowing smile are what we remember best! Teresa enjoyed photography, baking, and especially enjoyed being a grandma!