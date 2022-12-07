Teresa Brethouwer

Teresa Fay Brethouwer went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 5 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Fairbury on March 16, 1956, to Helen (French) and Marvin Lofing and grew up on a farm near Diller, and later in Fairbury. She attended Concordia High School, Seward and was a graduate of St. Paul Lutheran High School, Concordia, MO in 1974. On August 6, 1983, she was united in marriage to Terry R. Brethouwer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and served on several boards and committees at the church. She also served on the St. Paul School board and headed the annual church turkey supper for many years. As a young mother, Teresa lovingly cared for children in her home. She served as a caregiver at Mosaic/Beatrice, and most recently at Home Instead. She was a faithful supporter of Lutheran Education and St. Paul Lutheran School. Most of all she was a servant, saw the needs of others, and did her best to help. Her unconditional love, happy disposition, and glowing smile are what we remember best! Teresa enjoyed photography, baking, and especially enjoyed being a grandma!
Teresa is survived by her husband, Terry; daughters Amy (Jeremy) Janzen, of Henderson and Alysia (Jeremy) Warner of Nebraska City; 7 grandchildren; sisters Dian (Dean) Vieselmeyer Tustin, CA, Cheri (Maury) Johnson, Seward and Karen (Scott) Kalkowski, Fort Worth, TX; brothers-in-law Scott (Brenda) Brethouwer and Rick (Terri) Brethouwer; mother-in-law Verna Stevens; stepfather-in-law Richard (Verna) Stevens; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Helen Lofing, sister Carolyn Jane Lofing, granddaughter Bella Warner, and father-in-law James Brethouwer.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Inurnment will be in the Fairbury Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from noon-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Paul Lutheran School with the funeral home in charge. Sign Teresa’s online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.