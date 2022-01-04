Teri Spencer

Teri Lynn (Renker) Spencer

Teri Lynn (Renker) Spencer, 65 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln. She was born on September 22, 1956 in Lincoln to Dale and Linda (Pegans) Renker. Teri graduated from Lincoln High School. She worked in property management in Los Angeles, CA and Lincoln, as a retail supervisor at Dollar General and as a baker at Sun Mart. Teri enjoyed cooking, music, video games, binge watching movies and old TV shows, playing piano and especially time with her family, children and grandchildren.

Teri is survived by her children, Grace Harr and husband Nathan of Beatrice, Ashley Sharp and partner Angel Schmidt of Lincoln, Kassidy Dell and husband Taylor of Sterling, Jesse James Spencer of Tecumseh; grandchildren, Chloe Charles, Jaszmyne Charles, Nathan Harr, Harley Rose Dell, Scarlet Jade Dell; and brother, Timothy Renker and wife Laura of Crete. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.