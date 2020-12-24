 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terri Harder
View Comments

Terri Harder

{{featured_button_text}}

Terri Lee Harder

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Kathy Buhr officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service on Tuesday. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Terri's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News