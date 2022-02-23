Terry A. Ideus

Terry A. Ideus, 67, of Adams, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born January 31, 1955, to Edward and Frieda Miller Ideus in Beatrice. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell and graduated from Filley High School in 1973 where he was involved in FFA. He graduated from Milford Technical School with an Associates Degree in Alternative Energy Technology. While farming and working cattle he also worked construction off and on for Gene Schoen and Martin Construction. He married Janelle Remmers on December 10, 1994, at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell. He served eight years on the Hooker Township Board and eight years of the Freeman School Board where he served as Chairman for five years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell while serving two terms on the church council, one year as Treasurer, two terms as Chairman and serving on various other committees. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, working cattle and attending his sons' various activities.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janelle Ideus of Adams; sons, Matt (Annastazia) Ideus of Adams, Will Ideus of Adams; two sisters, Donna Schwartz of Lincoln and Ruth Howell of Papillion; parents-in-law, Larry and Darlene Remmers of Pickrell; brother-in-law Paul (Shellie) Remmers of Pickrell; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Frieda Miller Ideus; brother, Kenneth Ideus; numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.

A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Inurnment of the cremains will be held at a later date at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell. A register book will be available on Friday at the Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands with Chris and Renae Mason in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.