Terry Albert Laflin

Terry Albert Laflin 52, of Beatrice, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born September 19, 1968 in Beatrice. Terry loved racing, being in on the pit crew, wrestling, watching Chiefs football and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He worked for Sanitary Garbage Co. and with Pete Catlin at Salvage Vulture.

Survivors include his daughter, Ilene Laflin-Martinez, and husband Mike of Beatrice; grandchildren, Kristina, Kimora, Sophia, Amar'e and Elena, all of Beatrice; stepmother, Marjorie Laflin of Crab Orchard; sisters, Anita Larimore of Beatrice, and Alesia Watts of Wymore; brother, Reggie Laflin of Beatrice; several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Laflin; mother, Ilene Laflin and brother, Clayton Laflin.

No services are planned at this time. No visitation. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Crab Orchard Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Arrangements are entrusted to Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice.