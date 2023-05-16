Terry M. Harms, 49

Terry M. Harms, 49, of Lincoln passed away at his home on Sunday evening, May 14, 2023. He was born on April 18, 1974 in Beatrice. He grew up in Oklahoma City, OK and graduated from Putnam City West High School in 1992. Terry graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in the spring of 2010. He taught in the Lincoln Public School systems for three years before becoming a Claims Examiner for Allstate Insurance. He enjoyed playing board games, tabletop games, role playing games and putting models together.

Survivors include his daughter, Rhiannon Harms of Beatrice; father, Michael Harms of Cortland; mother, Judy Luschen of Oklahoma City, OK; brothers, Jason (Tracey Erb) Jensen of Pickrell, Jeremy (Kristy Steffens) Jensen of Cortland; best friend, Elsa Ashelford of Lincoln; special friends, Aimee and Tim Smith of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Bertha Harms, Melvin and Rosie Miller; and sister, Rebecca Comean.

A register book will be available to sign on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A celebration of life reception will be held at 12:00 P.M. on June 4, 2023 at the Veteran's Club (701 Dorsey) in Beatrice. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.