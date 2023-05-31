A register book will be available to sign on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A celebration of life reception will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Veteran's Club (701 Dorsey) in Beatrice.