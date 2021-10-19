Terry Siefkes

Terry L. “Dutch” Siefkes

Terry L. “Dutch” Siefkes, 66, of Filley passed away on October 18, 2021 at his home. He was born on August 1, 1955 in Beatrice.

Survivors include his sister, Lisa (Robert) Wiegand of Beatrice; nephew, Justin (Becky) Wiegand of Beatrice; grandnephews, Jamie and Zane Wiegand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Diedrick and Norma Jean “Toby” Siefkes; an infant sister, Lori Ann.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Filley Cemetery, American Lutheran Church of Filley or the Gage County Agricultural Society. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.