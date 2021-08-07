Theresa M. Desilets, 91, of Pickrell, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born on August 2, 1930. On April 22, 1950, she married George Desilets in Connecticut and they lived there until moving to Florida in 1963. In 2005, they moved to Pickrell. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Desilets of San Antonio, TX, Dennis Desilets of Tampa, FL and Mark (Evelyn) Desilets of Pickrell; six grandchildren, Sherri Perals, Linda (CK) Clark, Matthew (Christina) Desilets, Jason (Joni) Desilets, Naomi (Gavin) Reary and Christina (Bronson) Vivito; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Roland (Muriel) Deschenes; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Yvette LeClaire Deschenes; her husband, George, who died on July 11, 2006; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Desilets; sister, Rita Gazette.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church of Cortland with Father Douglas Dietrich officiating. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. A memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The body will lie in state on Monday at the Fox Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. www.foxfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.