Theresa Paben

Theresa Ann Paben, age 63, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2022. She was born in Omaha on December 12, 1959, to Ronald and Maureen Grosky. She attended Western High School in Anaheim, CA. She later moved to Beatrice, where she had her children, Jason and Krystal. She had various jobs but worked most of her life in nursing. Theresa was a one-of-a-kind soul. She was strong in her faith. She was a fearless, strong, independent woman, who was a little rough around the edges. She had no problem telling you how it was and never sugar-coated things, but she had the biggest heart and would go out of her way to help someone and make sure you were taken care of and okay. She enjoyed mud runs – especially when her children raced. She loved watching her son in action. She also enjoyed four-wheeling, horseback riding, gardening, watching her grandchildren play sports, and spending time with her family and friends. Theresa loved her children, grandchildren, and her beloved pup, Apollo more than anything in this world.
Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Jason Frase and significant other, Kalie Carney, Krystal (Adam) Mason; mother, Maureen Grosky; grandchildren, Treston and Gavin Fossler, Mya and Averi Frase, Bentley, Alexandri, and Andon Mason, Azalea Zeilinger; siblings, Connie Grosky, Renee Voris, Joe (Kathy) Grosky, Thomas Grosky, Chris (Donna) Grosky, Conde (Kristin) Grosky, Trisha (Brian) Garrison; nieces and nephews, Philip, Alyssa, Eric, Michelle, Gilbert, Kari, Daniel, Matt, Lisa, Jeff, Mandy, Ronald, Samuel, Christopher, Kaily, Jodi, Preston, and Peyton; aunts and uncles and many cousins; her extended family, Josh Frase, Kelsey, Braydee, Katlyn, Austen and Jenna Forney, Belah and Piper Frase, Teran Letson, Tammy Kendall, Jennifer Ernst, Kristin Johnson, Jody Layne, Eric Rhoden, and Paul and Carol Frase. She was preceded in death by her father, Rondald Grosky; grandson, Trevor; grandparents, F.J. and Ruth McKernan, and grandpa and grandpa Grosky.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.