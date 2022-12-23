Theresa Paben

Theresa Ann Paben, age 63, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2022. She was born in Omaha on December 12, 1959, to Ronald and Maureen Grosky. She attended Western High School in Anaheim, CA. She later moved to Beatrice, where she had her children, Jason and Krystal. She had various jobs but worked most of her life in nursing. Theresa was a one-of-a-kind soul. She was strong in her faith. She was a fearless, strong, independent woman, who was a little rough around the edges. She had no problem telling you how it was and never sugar-coated things, but she had the biggest heart and would go out of her way to help someone and make sure you were taken care of and okay. She enjoyed mud runs – especially when her children raced. She loved watching her son in action. She also enjoyed four-wheeling, horseback riding, gardening, watching her grandchildren play sports, and spending time with her family and friends. Theresa loved her children, grandchildren, and her beloved pup, Apollo more than anything in this world.