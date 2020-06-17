Thomas Dorsch

Thomas G. Dorsch, 77, of Beatrice died in his home in Beatrice on April 17, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1942, in Oakland, CA. While Tom grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, he maintained close roots to Nebraska. Tom spent several summers visiting his aunt and uncle, E.R. “Cooney” and Mae Haynes, who had a farm in Sterling. Tom's parents, George and Margaret Dorsch were also originally from Douglas. After graduating from Oakland Tech High School, he enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley. After two years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He spent his first year in Monterey, studying the Russian language at the Defense Language Institute. His unit was assigned to West Berlin. There he served as a Russian translator. After his Army discharge, he returned to California and completed his undergraduate studies at Cal State Hayward. He subsequently received a law degree from the University of California, Davis. Early in his work life, he was a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, working at a large paper factory. After the plant shut down, he worked several years for the Social Security Administration. Tom was an avid chess player. In 1967, he played in the Arms Forces Tournament held in Washington, D.C. He later earned the title of life chess master. He also was an active chess tournament organizer, club (Burlingame) director, and teacher in northern California for several years. He served as President of Calchess for many years and Treasurer of the U.S. Chess Federation for four years. In 2003 Tom moved to Beatrice to be closer to his family. He quickly became involved in social and political issues. He served as chairman of the Gage County Democratic Party for many years. To friends and neighbors, he was known as a passionate advocate, always enjoying a lively discussion. He loved studying U.S. political history and was able to keep up with local and national affairs even as his health declined.