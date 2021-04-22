Thomas E. Hawkins Sr.

Thomas “Tom” E. Hawkins Sr, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on August 25, 1930 in Beatrice to Edward and Pearl (Kennedy) Hawkins. Tom attended Beatrice High School. He married Elizabeth Scheele on January 1, 1950. Tom went to auctioneer school in Mason City, IA and also attended a Dale Carnegie class. He was a people person, never meeting a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off his back. Tom was a lifelong entrepreneur who loved horsing around. He was the first auctioneer at the Beatrice 77 Sale Barn and was implemental in moving the Freeman School to the Homestead National Monument. Tom enjoyed work, horses, exercising, collecting antiques and carnival glass, family gatherings, his Kensington family and especially time spent with animals and his grandchildren.