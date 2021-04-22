Thomas E. Hawkins Sr.
Thomas “Tom” E. Hawkins Sr, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on August 25, 1930 in Beatrice to Edward and Pearl (Kennedy) Hawkins. Tom attended Beatrice High School. He married Elizabeth Scheele on January 1, 1950. Tom went to auctioneer school in Mason City, IA and also attended a Dale Carnegie class. He was a people person, never meeting a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off his back. Tom was a lifelong entrepreneur who loved horsing around. He was the first auctioneer at the Beatrice 77 Sale Barn and was implemental in moving the Freeman School to the Homestead National Monument. Tom enjoyed work, horses, exercising, collecting antiques and carnival glass, family gatherings, his Kensington family and especially time spent with animals and his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his sons, Tom Hawkins Jr and wife Kathie of Southern Pines, NC, Les Hawkins of Lincoln; daughters, Deb Hawkins, Pam Norton and husband Steve, Chris Morris and husband David, all of Beatrice, Monica Goetz and husband Steve of Mt. Washington, KY, Liz DeBuhr and husband Dale of Beatrice; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth on November 21, 2013; granddaughter, Charlsie Morris; great-grandson, Preston Hawkins; and siblings, Donald Hawkins, Darlene Dopps, Pansey Burza, Jack Hawkins, Betty Johnson, Marie Wise and Bill Hawkins.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. Masks and social distancing are suggested. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or BCH Hospice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.