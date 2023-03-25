Thomas Walter Jurgens

Thomas Walter Jurgens, 75, of Lincoln, entered Eternal Rest on March 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born on September 15, 1947, to David and Phyllis (Seckman) Jurgens in Beatrice, NE. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Tom graduated from Beatrice High School in 1965 and went on to attend UNL and Lincoln School of Commerce, graduating in 1969. He married the love of his life, Carol Malchow on August 24, 1968. His pride and joy was the beautiful family he and Carol had together including 4 children; Jaci (Marc) Burt, Cami (Martin) Berglund, Tadd Jurgens and Tori Kyncl and 9 grandchildren; Tanner Burt, Walker (Sydnie) Burt, Sophia Berglund, Gage Burt, Gavin Burt, Trevor Jurgens, Julia Berglund, Jack Kyncl, and Emma Kyncl; siblings Sandi Hixon, Dave Jurgens, Ron (Susie) Jurgens; sisters-in-law Sheryl Malchow and Sue (Joe) Engler; nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary Jurgens, grandchildren Elizabeth, Thomas and Luke Kyncl, parents-in-law, Norman and Eleanor Malchow, brother-in-law Chuck Hixson.

At a young age he had a paper route, then at age 14 he got his first official job at Bell's Shoe Repair. He also worked at filling stations part-time. Tom started working for the State of Nebraska in 1968 working his way up to Director of Accounting for Health and Human Services, retiring in 2010. He was on the NIS team for the development of the Accounting System for the State of Nebraska. Member of the Association of Government Accountants.

Tom was a member, Deacon and youth group leader at Northeast Community Church UCC, member and Camera Tech at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Sons of American Legion, Cribbage League, served on the Board of Directors for the Nebraska State Employees Credit Union, and Eagle View HOA Treasurer. Tom loved trains and Husker football. He was a member of Lincoln Railfans Club, serving as president, de facto Secretary, editor of the monthly Newsletter, Camerail Club of Omaha, Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts, published Train Photographer, and won the John H. Conant “Nebraska Railroad Preservation Award” given by the Great Plains Chapter National Railroad Historical Society.

Tom was always the first to volunteer to help friends, family, and neighbors. He would do anything from caring for babies to roofing a house and everything in between, all with a smile on his face. He was a kid at heart and loved Looney Tunes. He was also a car enthusiast, and took

pride in owning and showing his red Mustang, winning several awards.

Following a 12 year heart illness, Tom received a new healthy heart on September 17, 2008.

He loved his life and lived it to the fullest, finding happiness in everything! He truly enjoyed the simple things, sights and sounds of nature, music, history and weather. He didn't know a stranger and will be greatly missed by many.

Memorial service: 1:30 pm Monday, March 27, 2023, St. Mark's United Methodist

Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Prairie Home

Cemetery, Diller, NE.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com