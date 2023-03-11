Thomas Morgan IV, 76

Thomas George Morgan IV, 76 of Dewitt, NE, passed away peacefully in his home on March 2, 2023. Born on May 20, 1946, to Thomas and Barbara (Little) Morgan in York, NE. Tom graduated from Clark's High School and attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He then served his country in Vietnam for both the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps where he earned numerous awards, including a Purple Heart.

Tom met and married his wife, Annalee Cheek, in Lincoln, NE, in 2003. They enjoyed numerous activities together including riding horses, camping, country music and dancing. Tom was an active member in AA and a sponsor to many. He impacted the lives of numerous people and was loved by everyone who knew him. A man of service, Tom leaves behind many good friends and lots of good memories. He is survived by his wife, Annalee Morgan, 2 daughters Katie (Jackson) Brossy of Virginia, Jacque (Ryan) Schacht of North Carolina, 4 step children, Jackson (Tracy) McHugh, Amy Conklin, Miranda (Todd) Ashcroft, Jaden McHugh, 14 grandchildren, one sister Nona (Albert) Korst of Florida and two nephews, Jamey Gustafson and Rudy Gustafson.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Joshua McHugh.

Pursuant to Tom's wishes, his body was donated to science. There will be a tree planting ceremony in Tom's honor at 3pm on Sunday March 19 at his home on Little Lake.