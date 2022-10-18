Thomas Percell

Thomas J. Percell

Thomas J. Percell, age 62 passed away on October 16, 2022 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. He was born on March 12, 1960 in Lexington to Thomas E. and Sandra J. (Shaw) Percell. He graduated from Sargeant Bluff-Luton High School and attended trade school. He worked as a diesel mechanic and in auto body repair for several trucking companies in the Sioux City area and was most currently employed by Sioux City Truck and Trailer. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Wymore and enjoyed watching Westerns, hunting, fishing, snowmobile riding, taxidermy, and tinkering with vehicles.

Survivors include his sister, Becky Sullivan and husband Don of Wymore; nephews, Gregory (Diane) Sullivan of Waverly, Michael (Courtney) Sullivan of Omaha, Ethan (Chelsey) Sullivan of Falls City and their families; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Michael Percell; and nephew, Kenton Sullivan.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Thomas's online register book and view his video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.