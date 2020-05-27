Tobias W. Morrison

Tobias had a love for life and was always the happiest baby. He loved his food and drinking his milk. He was a people observer and loved everyone he met and was loved by everyone. Tobias was so handsome and he loved discovering new things. Tobias loved animals and his turtle Franklin. His favorite color was red. He loved watching his aunt play basketball and all the girls run up and down the court. Tobias was so funny and made everyone smile and laugh all the time. He showed everyone he met unconditional love. His favorite things were food and naps and watching Mickey Mouse Club House and Elmo Loves You. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.