× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Todd A. Tegtmeier

Todd A. Tegtmeier, of Burchard, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at his farmstead that he loved and purchased when he was 19 years old.

To respect Todd's final wishes, cremation is planned and there will be no services at this time.

Todd Allen Tegtmeier was born on June 8th, 1971 in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Ronald D. and Lois A. (Svanda) Tegtmeier. He grew up on the family farm west of Burchard, and his love for farming was apparent from an early age. He attended Lewiston Consolidated High School, graduating with the class of 1989.

Following high school, Todd attended Southeast Community College – Milford. He started out in the auto mechanics program, but quickly learned that was not for him, and switched to the John Deere program instead.

Todd spent the majority of his professional life as a salesman at Oregon Trail Equipment (now LandMark Implement) in Marysville, Kansas. He also worked for Dummermuth's Implement and Marshall County Equipment in Marysville, and for a brief time at John Deere in Tecumseh, Nebraska.