Tommie Mullins, a longtime resident of Comanche, OK passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021 at his home. Tommie was born June 10, 1935 in Bedford, IN to Morris and Pationce (Lovell) Mullins. He and Jean Harper were united in marriage on March 15, 1955 in Marysville, KS. They moved to Comanche thirty four years ago, coming from Nebraska. Tommie was a hard working husband, father, and grandpa. He loved talking with his neighbors, traveling, playing card, and working. He took great pleasure in joking, telling stories, and giving everyone a hard time. He was a member of the Odd Fellow Lodge in Odell and also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Oketo, KS. Tommie was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Beatrice.