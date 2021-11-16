Tracy Ideus

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Heather Brown officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church basement on Wednesday. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Larry and Connie Wallman in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net