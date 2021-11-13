Tracy Ideus

Tracy Hoffman-Ideus

Tracy Hoffman-Ideus, 46, of Cortland, passed away on November 11, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on August 13, 1975 in Fairbury to Omar and Betty Hoffman. She grew up in the Endicott area and graduated from Fairbury High School. During high school she was active in 4-H and FFA where she received her American FFA Degree. She graduated from Southeast Community College of Beatrice with a degree in Agriculture. Tracy married Glenn Ideus on April 28, 2001. She worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital in the dietary department, Cow Sence and most recently for FSA in Lincoln. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Tracy enjoyed attending her sons school activities and agricultural events, working cattle, grooming sheep and participating in FFA.

Survivors include three sons, Trenn, Joey, and Ethan Hoffman-Ideus all of Cortland; mother, Betty Hoffman of Fairbury; sisters, Christine Smith of Fairbury and Becky Dorn and her significant other, Bradley Christ of Beatrice; brother, Charles Hoffman of Buffalo, WY; four brothers-in-law, Marlan (Sherrie) Ideus of Amherst, Eldon (Gaynelle) Ideus of Pickrell, Calvin Ideus of Wilber, James (Valoree) Ideus of Martell; one sister-in-law, Brenda (Dennis) Smith of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Ideus; father, Omar Hoffman; brothers-in-law, Russell Dorn and Lowell Smith; parents-in-law, Menn and Emma (Johnson) Ideus.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Heather Brown officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church basement on Wednesday. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Larry and Connie Wallman in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.