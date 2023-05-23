Travis L. Chapman, 50

Travis L. Chapman, age 50 of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on June 9, 1972 in Superior, Nebraska to James Robert and Mildred Marie (Reece) Chapman. Travis was a graduate of Nelson High School and obtained a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska Kearney. On April 29, 2000, he was united in marriage to Rachel Aksamit. He worked for Schott Oil in Nelson while in high school. Upon moving to Beatrice, he worked as a sales and parts manager for Husqvarna and Roehr's Machinery. He was currently employed at NEAPCO as the O.E. Customer Service Manager. Travis enjoyed golf, hunting, and fishing, but most of his life revolved around his kids and their activities. He coached youth and Tri-County Legion baseball and did lawn care alongside his son.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Rachel Chapman of Beatrice; children, Landen and Breanna Chapman; mother, Mildred Chapman; siblings, Melissa Cox and husband Terry and Greg Reece and wife Marian; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Myra Aksamit; sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Jeramie) Benson and Michelle (Jared) Harrington; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Chapman and grandparents, Ralph and Jane Chapman and Lewis and Mildred Reece.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Nelson Community United Church of Christ, 115 W. 1st Street, Nelson, Nebraska, with Ivan and Joyce Dean officiating. Interment will be at the Nelson Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 1:45 PM. The body will lie in state at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Additional service details, remembrances, and a service livestream may be found at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.