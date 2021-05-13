Travis McKinley “Denali” Norris May 13, 2021 May 13, 2021 Updated 6 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save November 26, 1967 to May 12, 2021 Watch Now: Related Video AP Top Stories May 13 911 calls released after crack found in bridge AP 911 calls released after crack found in bridge Watch Now: How to avoid vaccine scams AP Watch Now: How to avoid vaccine scams CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors AP CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story