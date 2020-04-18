Trientje H. Theye
Trientje H. Theye

Trientje “Tina” H. Theye

Trientje “Tina” H. Theye, 93, passed away April 16, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born July 9, 1926 to Mimke & Grace (Jurgens) Antons in Odell.

She is survived by Joyce Craig of Diller, Norma Kissack of Lincoln, Donna (Gene) Saathoff of Topeka, KS, Daylon (Kay) Theye of Odell , daughter-in-law Jody Theye of Lincoln, 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Public Viewing will be Sunday, April 19th from 2 – 6 p.m. and Monday, April 20th from 2:00 – 7 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. Private services will be held with a memorial service at a later date for the public. Memorials to the Family's Choice. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

