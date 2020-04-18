Trientje H. Theye

Trientje “Tina” H. Theye, 93, passed away April 16, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born July 9, 1926 to Mimke & Grace (Jurgens) Antons in Odell.

She is survived by Joyce Craig of Diller, Norma Kissack of Lincoln, Donna (Gene) Saathoff of Topeka, KS, Daylon (Kay) Theye of Odell , daughter-in-law Jody Theye of Lincoln, 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Public Viewing will be Sunday, April 19th from 2 – 6 p.m. and Monday, April 20th from 2:00 – 7 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. Private services will be held with a memorial service at a later date for the public. Memorials to the Family's Choice. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com