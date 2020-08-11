Trientje H. Theye

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trientje H. (Tena) Theye

Trientje H. (Tena) Theye, 93 of Odell, passed away at Homestead House, Beatrice, on April 16, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1926, rural Odell, to Mimke and Grace (Jurgens) Antons.

Survivors: children, Joyce Craig of Diller, Norma Kissack of Lincoln, Donna Saathoff of Topeka and Daylon Theye of Odell, daughter-in-law Jody Theye of Lincoln, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Marilyn Antons of Odell.

Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel State Line Church - Wymore. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Masks are recommended. Service live streaming and broadcast to parking lot available. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home is in charge of services.

