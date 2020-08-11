You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trientje H. Theye
View Comments

Trientje H. Theye

{{featured_button_text}}

Trientje H. (Tena) Theye

Trientje H. (Tena) Theye, 93 of Odell, passed away at Homestead House, Beatrice, on April 16, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1926, rural Odell, to Mimke and Grace (Jurgens) Antons.

Survivors: children, Joyce Craig of Diller, Norma Kissack of Lincoln, Donna Saathoff of Topeka and Daylon Theye of Odell, daughter-in-law Jody Theye of Lincoln, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Marilyn Antons of Odell.

Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel State Line Church - Wymore. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Masks are recommended. Service live streaming and broadcast to parking lot available. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home is in charge of services.

To plant a tree in memory of Trientje Theye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News