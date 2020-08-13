Trientje H. Theye

Trientje H. (Tena) Theye
Trientje H. (Tena) Theye, age 93 of Odell, passed away at Homestead House, Beatrice, NE on April 16, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1926, rural Odell, to Mimke and Grace (Jurgens) Antons, and attended rural Good Hope country school through 8th grade. Tena married Clarence Theye on May 8, 1949, and moved to their farm near Odell, where they lived for 67 years. She was a member of Immanuel State Line Lutheran Church of rural Wymore, where she was an active member of the Women's group (they prided themselves on their quilts). She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, flowers, feeding her birds, and going to auctions. She spent many hours at sporting events watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, always keeping her own score. Her biggest love was her family.
Survivors include her children, Joyce Craig of Diller, Norma Kissack of Lincoln, Donna (Gene) Saathoff of Topeka, KS, and Daylon (Kay) Theye of Odell, daughter-in-law Jody Theye of Lincoln, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Marilyn Antons of Odell. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Dennis, brothers, Henry and Elmer Antons, and sons-in-law, Art "Butch" Craig and Jack Kissack.
Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel State Line Church - Wymore. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Masks are recommended. Service live streaming and broadcast to parking lot available. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
