Trientje H. Theye

Trientje H. (Tena) Theye, age 93 of Odell, passed away at Homestead House, Beatrice, NE on April 16, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1926, rural Odell, to Mimke and Grace (Jurgens) Antons, and attended rural Good Hope country school through 8th grade. Tena married Clarence Theye on May 8, 1949, and moved to their farm near Odell, where they lived for 67 years. She was a member of Immanuel State Line Lutheran Church of rural Wymore, where she was an active member of the Women's group (they prided themselves on their quilts). She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, flowers, feeding her birds, and going to auctions. She spent many hours at sporting events watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, always keeping her own score. Her biggest love was her family.