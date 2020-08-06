× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trilvian M. Cerny

Trilvian M. “Tril” Cerny, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Tril was born November 28, 1935 in Hooper to Joseph and Agnes (Brehmer) Nacke. She married Joseph E. Cerny on May 26, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper. Joseph died November 27, 2002. Tril lived in Fremont most of her life. She was employed at J C Penney's in Fremont for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo and Pinochle.

Tril is survived by sons, Bryan (Connie) Cerny of Winchester, CA and Arnold (Niki Henkel) Cerny of Beatrice; daughters, Catherine Helgenberger of Fremont and Nadine Ernesti of Yankton, SD; brother, Hubert Nacke of Northridge, CA; sisters, Lou (Rich) Rosno of Grand Island, Sally (Bob) Price and Connie (Keith) Weinzetl, all of Fort Worth, TS; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Daniel Nacke; sister, Therese Grimm; son-in-law, Jeffrey Helgenberger; and sister-in-law, Ilene Nacke.

Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Live streaming will be available on www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Masks are recommended please. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

To send flowers to the family of Trilvian Cerny , please visit Tribute Store.