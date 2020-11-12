LCpl Tristin Daniel Rzekonski, 22, of San Diego, CA, passed away on October 30, 2020 in San Diego. He was born on October 11, 1998 in Sarasota, FL. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 2017. Tristin graduated Marine bootcamp with his brother Corey on February 1, 2019. He worked as an Aviation Mechanic for the U.S. Marine Corps. On July 8, 2019, he married Samantha Workman. Tristin and Samantha lived in San Diego. He had a huge impact on the people around him and was there for anyone who need him. Tristin loved staying in contact with his family, playing Xbox and his dog.