Troy F. Bergmeier

Troy F. Bergmeier, 60 years of age, of Hebron, formerly of DeWitt passed away at the Blue Valley Lutheran Home in Hebron Monday afternoon, November 29, 2021. She was born on November 22, 1961 in Beatrice to Dewey and Claudeen (Wheeler) Geistlinger. She was a graduate of Tri County High School in 1980 and lived in the DeWitt area most of her life. Troy and Mike Bergmeier were married on June 27, 2011. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in DeWitt. Troy enjoyed helping on the farm, gardening, shooting guns, singing and loved dogs.

Survivors include husband Mike; sister Theresa Little and husband Steve of DeWitt; and brother Trent Geistlinger and wife Bobbi of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Todd Geistlinger.

Celebration of Life graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. A reception will take place at the DeWitt Legion Club following the services on Monday. Sign Troy's online guestbook at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.