Twila Warner

Twila Warner, 79, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Beatrice. She was born on October 9, 1941 in Goessel, KS to Orlando and Ethel Wedel Friesen. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and attended two years at Tabor College. On February 12, 1965, Twila married Harold Warner in Hillsboro, KS. Twila worked as a self-employed daycare provider for 34 years. She traveled with RVICS-Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service for four years. Twila was a member of Mid Life Cruisers and attended Christ Community Church. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, camping, and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Warner; daughters, LaVerna Warner of Hot Springs Village, AR, Angela (Chuck) Stahl of Pleasant Dale; son, Vince Warner of Beatrice; six grandchildren, Melinda Kendall, Brandon (Danelle) Warner, Zackary (Laura Monsees) Warner, Alex Stahl, Ashley (Maddie) Stolen, Derek Stahl; five great-grandchildren, Makensy Schroeder, Savannah (Russhad) Horton, Damien Warner, Vera Warner, Cooper Stolen, one great-great-granddaughter, Elaina Horton; sister, Gaila Friesen of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orlando and Ethel Wedel Friesen.

Funeral service will be at Christ Community Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Vesta Cemetery of Vesta. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.