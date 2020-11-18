Tyler Damon Reed, 20, of Filley, was peacefully delivered into the hands of God surrounded by family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Burn Center after being severely burned in a house fire by Filley. He fought for 22 days but the damage was too much to overcome. He was born on February 4, 2000 to Audra Reed. He graduated from Freeman High School in 2018. While in school, he took part in many different activities and sports which included basketball, baseball, wrestling, football, and band but his favorite was singing in show choir. Tyler's hobbies included drawing, singing, cooking, reading comic books, playing video games, learning and informing you about dinosaurs and sharks, and watching movies. His favorite movies were Spider-Man, Amazing Spider-Man, and Deadpool. He was creative in the kitchen and loved to try and make different types of foods. Even sometimes with food that shouldn't be together, but it was good most of the time. He loved to be around his family and friends. Tyler had an infectious smile that would light up your day. He loved joking around and making people laugh. He always wanted to make sure everyone was happy around him. Tyler's hugs always made you feel better. He enjoyed spending time with his mother talking and also snuggling and talking with his sister, Lily. He was a great big brother to Trevor and always found time to do activities with him. Tyler loved his animals. He was baptized and received his other sacraments at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Beatrice. He was a current member of St. James Catholic Church of Cortland.