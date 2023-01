Tyler E. Stamey, 36, of Fairbury, passed away January 16, 2023 in Fairbury. He was born September 2, 1986 to Darrell & Debra (Bramhall) Stamey in Fairbury.

Services will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Memorials will go to Grace Lutheran Church or Cottonwood Hospice. There will be public viewing on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com