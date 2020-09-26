Una McFarren

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Una Louisa “Lou” McFarren

Una Louisa “Lou” McFarren, wife of the late Milton Lee McFarren II, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 77 in Virginia. She was born in Minnesota on February 13, 1943, to the late Ervin and Ramona Johnson Oelkers. “Tootie” graduated from Zumbrota High School. Lou loved to spend time outdoors taking care of her yard. However, her passion, pride and joy were her grandchildren and she would travel every other weekend to see and spend time with them.

Lou is survived by a daughter, Kathy McFarren Delimba (George) of Manassas, VA; son, Milton McFarren III (Annie) of Spotsylvania, VA; grandchildren, Kaselyn, Joseph and Jacob Delimba, Diana and Heather McFarren; brothers, Henry Oelkers (Sandy) and John Oelkers (Robin) and a sister, Jackie Tutewohl Schimek.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Interment will be in the Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs. The body will lie in state with the family greeting friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Blue Springs Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lou's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services locally have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral home in Wymore.