Una McFarren

Una Louisa “Lou” McFarren
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Interment will be in the Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs. The body will lie in state with the family greeting friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Blue Springs Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lou's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.
