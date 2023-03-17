ValGean M. Wiese, 86

ValGean M. Wiese, 86, of Beatrice, died Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on April 21, 1936 in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. She married Willard Wiese on April 11, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. ValGean worked for Hesteads, the Beatrice Police Department, several local insurance offices, and spent 14 years as a clerk in the Gage County Assessors Office. She was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church and a former member of the Stoddard PTA. ValGean had also been a member of the Beatrice Eagles Auxiliary since 1981 serving as secretary for 20 years and is current past president. ValGean enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, and reading.

Survivors include her husband, Willard Wiese of Beatrice; daughter, Lori Hager of Aurora, CO; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Ruth (Johnson) Brugh; son, Bruce Wiese; grandson, Carl Wiese; sister, Nelda (Richard) Guenther.

Family prayer service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Friends are invited to a light lunch following the service at the Beatrice Eagles Club. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A book for signatures will be available at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 8:00 P.M. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.