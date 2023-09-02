Vance E. Dake

Vance E. Dake, 82, of Beatrice, died Wednesday afternoon, August 30, 2023, at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. He was born on June 8, 1941, in Orleans, Nebraska to Clarence and Viola (Hardy) Dake. Vance graduated from Orleans High School in 1959. He attended the University of Nebraska for two years, helped his father on the farm for a year, and then graduated from Southeast Community College Milford campus. On November 2, 1963, he married Connie Norman at the United Methodist Church in Ragan, Nebraska. He began working at the Natural Gas Pipeline in Beatrice in 1965, was transferred to Iowa where he spent 17 years, then to Texas for four years, and back to Beatrice, completing a 30-year career in 1995 as a communications technician and supervisor. After retiring he drove a truck for his cousin, Carl, traveling almost coast to coast for several years and helped out on the farm. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder, served on the church board, sang in the choir, and was an usher. He enjoyed genealogy, reading, playing golf and woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Dake of Beatrice; sons, Alan (Francine) of Gardner, KS and Phillip Dake and Kristina Scott of Alexandria, NE; daughter, Margaret (John) Potts of Azle, TX; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Andrew) Kenney, Ryan (Chelsea) Potts, Mary (Geoffrey) Driggers, Theron (Katelyn) Dake, Quinlan Dake and Hailey Hybarger, Elijah Dake, and Evan Dake; three great-grandchildren, Keaton, Riley and Nolan Potts; sister, Marcia (Doug) Uehling; brother, Blaine (Lana) Dake; sisters-in-law, Imogene (Harold) Johnson and Aileen (Roger) Blank; brother-in-law, Kent (Kathy) Norman; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Viola Dake; brother, Nolan Dake; infant sisters, Diane and Marilyn Dake; great-granddaughter, Adalie Grace Potts.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice with Pastor Doris Martin officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church's YouTube channel. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Tuesday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Orleans Cemetery at a later date. A visitation with book for signatures will be available on Monday from noon until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.